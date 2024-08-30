Lake Area Beaches Given “All Clear” Again This Weekend – 1 Beach Closes In Kirksville

The streak of “all-clears” at public beaches statewide comes to an end.

The state Department of Natural Resources identifies one public beach where water-related activities are not recommended this weekend due to E.coli concerns…the public beach at Thousand Hills State Park in Kirksville.

Otherwise, there are no concerns…E.coli or high water…at any of the other 17 state park public beaches across Missouri including PB 1 and 2 at Lake of the Ozarks State Park or the campgound and day use public beaches at Harry S. Truman State Park in Warsaw.