Camdenton Says “NO” To Opportunity Zone Support – Issues 12-Month Moratorium On Data Centers

It’s a big no from the city of Camdenton when it comes to data centers, following last night’s board of alderman meeting.

The meeting was standing room only…with so many people attending, that the building hit max capacity and many were left outside.

Following a debate, city officials decided to rescind their original decision to back the opportunity zone, which until recently it had not been indicated it was to include a data center.

Furthermore, the city has issued a 12-month moratorium on data centers, in an effort to better draw out an ordinance that would keep future centers from existing within the city limits.

A similar decision was already made by the Camden County Commission, who also dropped their support of the Opportunity Zone for the same reason, as did Missouri Representative Jeff Vernetti.

The Opportunity Zone being created by Blake Hodits with MO Lake Development LLC was to be located behind Wal-Mart, stretching between Highway 54, Highway 5 and towards the lake near Pier 31 Marina, on nearly 1,045 acres of land that was anticipated to be annexed into the city limits as part of the agreement.