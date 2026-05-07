Hotel Disturbance in Osage Beach Lands One in Jail

An Osage Beach man faces multiple charges after an incident at an Osage Beach hotel.

Officers were called to a disturbance in the 5900 block of the Osage Beach Parkway where the 25-year-old man allegedly threatened an employee while causing damage in the hotel lobby before taking off from the scene.

Domingo Raymundo-ceto was located a short time later and also allegedly failed to comply with officers by resisting and kicking one of them before vomiting on himself while handcuffed and in the patrol car.

Rauymundo-ceto was taken to Lake Regional Hospital Lake for a blood draw and then to the Camden County Jail where he’s being held without bond on formal misdemeanor charges of assault special victims, resisting arrest and DWI along with an apparent federal violation.