Lake Area Chamber On The Lookout For Those Who Wish To Serve On The Board Of Directors

The Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is putting a call out to business members who are interested in serving on the board of directors.

Chamber Director Morgan Crainshaw says, however, there are a few eligibility requirements if you want to be on the board….“We ask that you’re a member in good standing for at least two years, that you’re a primary resident of Camden or Miller County for at least the last two years, willing to participate in our events, whether that’s networking or sponsorship events, serving on at least one committee. You attend a ribbon cutting.”

Only one representative at a time from a single business can be elected to serve on the board of directors.

The deadline to apply for the board of directors’ elections is July 31st.