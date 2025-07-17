Missouri Unemployment Rate Remains Steady As Jobs Continue To Increase YTD

Missouri nonfarm payroll employment increased by 7,900 jobs in June 2025 while the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was steady at 4 percent.

That’s according to the monthly jobs report released on Wednesday by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.

The report also shows that private industry employment increased by 7,200 jobs and government employment increased by 700 jobs.

Year-to-date, from June of 2024 through June of this year, there has been an increase of 25,600 jobs which reflects a two-tenths of a percent unemployment rate increase, from 3.8 percent to 4 percent.

The Full Report:

Missouri nonfarm payroll employment increased by 7,900 jobs in June 2025, and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was steady at 4 percent. Private industry employment increased by 7,200 jobs and government employment increased by 700 jobs. Over the year, there was an increase of 25,600 jobs from June 2024 to June 2025, and the unemployment rate increased by two-tenths of a percentage point, from 3.8 percent in June 2024 to 4 percent in June 2025.

EMPLOYMENT

Missouri’s nonfarm payroll employment was 3,014,800 in June 2025, up by 7,900 from the revised May 2025 figure. The May 2025 total was revised upward by 4,600 jobs from the preliminary estimate.

Goods-producing industries decreased by 500 jobs over the month, with mining, logging, and construction gaining 1,100 jobs and manufacturing declining by 1,600 jobs. Private service-providing industries increased by 7,700 jobs between May 2025 and June 2025. Employment in private service-providing industries increased in private education and health services (6,800 jobs), leisure and hospitality (4,100 jobs), and information (200 jobs). Employment decreased in trade, transportation, and utilities (-1,200 jobs); professional and business services (-1,100 jobs); financial activities (-800 jobs); and other services (-300 jobs). Total government employment increased by 700 jobs over the month, with an increase in state government (1,300 jobs) and decreases in local (-400 jobs) and federal government (-200 jobs).

Over the year, total payroll employment increased by 25,600 jobs from June 2024 to June 2025. Industries with employment gains were private education and health services (25,200 jobs); mining, logging, and construction (4,400 jobs); leisure and hospitality (3,100 jobs); and other services (500 jobs). Employment decreased over the year in professional and business services (-5,400 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (-4,600 jobs); information (-2,900 jobs); manufacturing (-2,500 jobs); and financial activities (-1,100 jobs). Government employment increased by 8,900 jobs over the year, with increases in state (6,800 jobs) and local (4,000 jobs) government and a decrease in federal government (-1,900 jobs).

UNEMPLOYMENT

Missouri’s smoothed seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in June 2025 remained steady 4 percent. The June 2025 rate was two-tenths of a percentage point higher than the June 2024 rate. The estimated number of unemployed Missourians was 127,564 in June 2025, up by 2,527 from the revised May total of 125,037.

The state’s not-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate increased in June 2025 by half of a percentage point to 4.4 percent from the May 2025 not-seasonally-adjusted rate of 3.9 percent. A year ago, the not-seasonally-adjusted rate was 3.9 percent. The corresponding not-seasonally-adjusted national rate for June 2025 was 4.4 percent.

Missouri’s labor force participation rate was 63.5 percent in June 2025, 1.2 percentage points higher than the national rate of 62.3 percent. Missouri’s employment-population ratio was 61 percent in June 2025, 1.3 percentage points higher than the national rate of 59.7 percent. Missouri’s unemployment rate was 4 percent in June 2025, one-tenth of a percentage point lower than the national rate of 4.1 percent. Missouri’s unemployment rate has been at or below the national rate for more than 10 years.

Read the full report at https://meric.mo.gov/missouri-monthly-jobs-report.