Lake Area Chamber Preparing To Build 2024 Calendar Of Events

Coming off its annual dinner and awards ceremony this past Monday night at Margaritaville, the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce remains busy.

Chamber Director Morgan Crainshaw says up next is an “eggs and issues” breakfast followed by diving into the planning process for the chamber’s 2024 calendar.

“We’ll be starting our budgeting process coming up with events. But yeah, we are kind of in the brainstorming process for what 2024 is going to look like.”

The chamber will also be active participating in a couple upcoming parades…the Veterans Day Parade in Osage Beach on November 11th and the Lake of the Ozarks Christmas Parade in Lake Ozark on December 9th.