New Trial Date For Chad Tariq Brewer Set In Lazy Gator’s Murder Case

A new trial date has been set in Camden County for Chad Tariq Brewer…the 31-year-old Jefferson City man charged with first-degree murder in connection to the Memorial Day Weekend-2021 shooting death of Vonza Watson at Lazy Gators.

At least two previous trials for Brewer, who’s also charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, have been canceled.

A new trial date announced on Tuesday puts the case on the docket for a pre-trial hearing on February 7th and the jury trial to begin on September 23rd of next year.

A co-defendant in the case, Craig Hawkins, is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault for his alleged role in the murder.

Hawkins has a plea or trial setting date scheduled for January 3rd.