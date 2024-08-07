Royals Fall Again To Red Sox While Cardinals Pull Off Win Against The Rays

It was a rough night for Royals all-star Seth Lugo.

Giving up six runs on six hits over five of the third innings of work.

Royals try to rally late a couple of runs in the eighth inning.

A three-hit night for Vinny Pasquantino.

But they ultimately fall a run short, losing to the Red Sox by a score of 6-5.

For Lugo, he takes the loss. He’s now 13-6 on the year.

Michael Massey does homer for the tenth time this year.

Comes in defeat for the Red Sox.

Brian Baio doesn’t go five innings, but it doesn’t matter.

Masatake Yoshida, a home run. He drove in three on the night for the victorious Red Sox, who are in that wild-card race with the Royals.

This is a big series going on at Kauffman Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals hoping to get on the right track.

They hang on to beat the Rays last night, 4-3 at Bush.

All the runs coming in the bottom of the second inning.

Victor Scott smacks his first big-league home run.

Called up just a couple of days ago after Michael Ciani landed on the injured list.

Tommy Pham goes deep as well, his seventh of the year.

His bat stays hot since coming back to the Cardinals at the trade deadline.