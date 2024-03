A 24-year-old from St. Louis will have a future court date after a traffic accident in Camden County.

The highway patrol says Christopher Beasley was allegedly under the influence of drugs when the accident happened Thursday afternoon.

Beasley, who was processed and released in Osage Beach, is expected to be charged with DWI-drug intoxication, failing to drive on the right half of the road resulting in a crash and other traffic related offenses.