Lake Area High School Football Report

Week 3 of the high school football season commenced on Friday night and a nice bounce back win for the Camdenton Lakers.

The Lakers saw a 52 -28 victory over their old rivals from Waynesville.

Cade Dernan had six touchdowns in the ballgame in the win for the Shepard.

School of the Osage, their 0 – 3 although lost to a very tough opponent on Friday, 56 -14 against Blair Oaks.

The Eldon Mustangs are 2 -1.

They blank Gateway 52 – 0 and in fact Eldon has scored 31 or more points in each of their first three games.

Versailles, their offense isn’t too shabby either, but they’ve lost their last two falling at undefeated Butler 42 -22.

Here’s a look at all the scores across the Lake Area:

Wins:

Camdenton wins over Waynesville 52-28

Eldon wins over Gateway 52-0

Lebanon wins over Kickapoo 34-0

Losses:

Versailles falls to Butler 42-22

School of the Osage falls to Blair Oaks 56-14

Warsaw falls to Lafayette 27-22

Cole Camp falls to Tipton 54-0

Lincoln falls to Crest Ridge 42-8