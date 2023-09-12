Wakeboarder Injured After Striking Prop While Trying To Retrieve A Rope At Table Rock Lake

No water-related incidents are reported from over the weekend by the highway patrol in the lake area.

There was one incident which happened Sunday afternoon on Table Rock Lake that did send one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

The marine division of the highway patrol says it happened about five miles east of Blue Eye in Stone County when 41-year-old Jean Herrera, of Republic, had been riding a wakeboard, fell and was struck by the prop while trying to retrieve the rope.

Herrera was flown to a Springfield hospital.