Lake Area Housing Market Remains Strong According To Relators Association

The housing market remains strong in the lake area despite some national reports that might have you thinking otherwise.

That’s according to David Payne, Executive Director of the Lake of the Ozarks Board of Realtors, who says the proof is in the numbers.

“We have fewer days on market than the state we’ve got. Price is steady and increasing where states down a little bit. So our numbers are good.”

Payne also says the main downfall in the lake area market is a concern which is shared in the industry as a whole.

“We don’t have the houses, we don’t have inventory. There’s just not inventory. So there are options to build. There are groups that are getting together. CDC is putting together development groups, project development groups. So, you know, there’s some stuff that’s going on.”

Despite those national reports, the lake area real estate market has maintained steady growth with that growth expected to continue with several housing projects currently underway.