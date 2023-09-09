Latest Drought Condition Map Released By The NWS Shows Mixed Conditions

The U.S. Drought Monitor map shows little change over the past week for the lake area.

The most significant difference is a large portion of northern and northeast Missouri being put back into the extreme drought category including a narrow swath which also now, again, covers a small part of northern and northeast Morgan County and northern Miller County.

Eastern Camden County, on the other hand, now shows as being under moderate drought conditions with the western two-thirds of the county remaining under severe conditions along with all of Benton County.