Lake Area Internet Service Issues Caused by Disruption in the Citizens Broadband Radio Service by the U.S. Military

Did you happen to lose internet service at least for a few hours Tuesday night in parts of the lake area…?

If so, it probably has something to do with multi-tiered access to the Citizens Broadband Radio Service…and, in this case, the U.S. Department of Defense and the military have priority access and are probably to blame.

Apparently from time to time, the military will basically commandeer C-B-R-S between certain frequencies to perform upgrades and other tasks associated with their systems. The interruptions, according to one internet company providing service to the lake area, generally only take a few hours before the frequencies are released back to general users.

It’s unknown how many internet users around the lake area are, or were, affected by the latest disruption in the C-B-R-S.