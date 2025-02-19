Lake Area Prepares For Next Big Boat Show In St. Charles

It may be cold and snowy out but it’s also a good time to start thinking about boating for when fall and summer arrive at the lake.

Lake West Chamber Executive Mike Koenigsman can’t agree more looking ahead to the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers’ boat show in St. Charles which presents a great opportunity to put the whole lake area in the spotlight.

“What we do with the chamber down there is we help support our our loan members and friends there, but we also help support the Lake of the Ozarks business community. And we hand out some maps, we hand out some new. We got our new business directories in. They’re looking great. And we want to make sure that people are aware of what’s going on here at the lake.”

The show is the largest and only recreational boat show in the St. Louis area.

It will take place at the St. Charles Convention Center starting on Thursday, the 27th of this month, and will run through Sunday, March 2nd.