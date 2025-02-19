Osage Beach Reporting Handful Of Arrests For The Past Week

Osage Beach police report a handful of arrests for the week ending this past Sunday.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says a 19-year-old from Camdenton and a 27-year-old from Lake Ozark were arrested for skipping court, an 18-year-old from Osage Beach was arrested for not having insurance and other traffic-related offenses, a 31-year-old from Osage Beach was taken in for alleged drunk driving and other traffic issues, and a 51-year-old from Brumley was arrested for violating an order of protection.

Osage Beach officers also responded to four calls each for harassment and keeping the peace and three calls each for stealing and suspicious activity reports.