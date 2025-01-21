Lake Area Residents React To Inauguration Of President Trump

All eyes were on the Nation’s Capitol on Monday for the swearing in of President Trump again…this time as the country’s 47th president.

Here in the lake area, many took to the Encore Lakeside Grill & Sky Bar in Lake Ozark to take in the ceremony.

“President Trump. You know, he’s shown a lot of Courage for what he’s gone through,” said one resident, while another indicated “It’s an historic. Day is a great day to be an American.”

Another resident tells KRMS “I think he’s amazing. I’m very excited to see what the next four years brings,” and another says “It’s about freaking time, it is about freaking time, we’re so excited.”

And shortly after the inauguration, the President got busy signing a flurry of executive actions on issues like immigration, hiring freezes for federal workers and banning TikTok if its Chinese-based ownership doesn’t come to an end.