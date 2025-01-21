Power Failures Cause Closures At Lincoln & Cole Camp Schools

Power restoration continues for residents across Benton County, after a blackout forced educators to cancel classes in Cole Camp R-1 and Lincoln R-2 schools on Tuesday.

The districts both posting to Facebook that the school was dark and automated messaging systems were unable to function due to the power failure.

Evergy, who provides the electricity for that region & manages power from Truman Dam, sent crews to work on the issues that affected upwards of 3,000 customers from Benton and into Henry counties.

At this time it is unknown what caused the outages.

Power has since been restored in Cole Camp, allowing for the scheduled basketball games to take place this evening.