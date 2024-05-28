Royals And Cardinals Fall In Weekend Games Following Multi-Game Winning Streaks

The Royals battle back from a 6-1 deficit in the top of the ninth inning up in Minnesota yesterday, but they fall just short.

A four-run ninth inning rally capped off by Mikel Garcia.

The Royals lose by a score of 6-5.

Alec Marsh takes the loss.

Suddenly a couple of consecutive defeats for the Royals.

They had an eight-game winning streak snapped over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals they had a five-game winning streak themselves.

They’ve been dealing with multiple rain delays throughout the week in St. Louis.

In fact, their game against the Cubs on Sunday was delayed until about 845.

They did not arrive in Cincinnati until after three o’clock in the morning, and they had a game twelve hours later.

Ultimately, maybe sleepwalking through this one.

Although Paul Goldschmidt continues to be on a terror, homered after a two-home run game on Sunday night.

His homer in the first inning gave the Cardinals a brief 1-0 lead, but that would be the only tally of the ballgame.

In fact, Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado each committed an error in a game for the first time since they’ve joined the Cardinals.

In fact, those errors coming in the same inning.

It was a 3-1 loss for the Birds.