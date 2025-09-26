Lake Area Sees Kickoff To Fall Season With Large Number Of Local Festivals & Events

There’s a large number of events hitting the lake area this weekend.

As part of the Lake’s Fall Festivities, you’ll find the annual Eldon Turkey Festival, where over 12,000 people are expected to attend.

The festival kicks off Saturday morning with a parade, followed by a carnival, live entertainment, bounce houses and of course the giant turkey legs.

The city of Laurie also brings back its annual Hillbilly Fair all this weekend.

The event includes crafting, a kid’s zone, live entertainment, carnival activities, a car show and a parade as well.

Admission to the Hillbilly fair is free, but there is a $2 charge for parking.

Other vehicle related activities include the weekend long Jeep Invasion, which starts tonight on the Bagnell Dam Strip, as well as the Porsche Club of America’s driver education event at Ozarks International Raceway.

There’s also a fireworks show scheduled Saturday night with Celebration Cruises as part of the Jeep Invasion.