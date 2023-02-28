Lake Area Under Wind Advisory Until Monday – Strong Storms Expected Overnight

The lake area is under a wind advisory until Monday.

Weather officials expect sustained winds around 40 to 50 miles an hour with gusts up to 55.

Some strong storms are also expected through the night.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.