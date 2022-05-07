Blood supplies are critically low again across the Lake of the Ozarks and areas nearby.

According to the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, reserves of A negative, B negative and O negative blood products are at less than one day levels.

“We need all blood types just as quickly as people can get them that’s what’s important right now is that we focus on the critical needs or immediate needs for area friends and neighbors”

Chris Pilgrim with the CBCO says our medical facilities may be ok in the short term.

“Hospitals like Lake Rregional have stocks of blood to keep on hand and it’s usually enough to meet many emergencies when they arise.”

As we inch closer to the start of the summer season however, the need for more blood from boating injuries could become overwhelming.

During the month of May, all donors will receive a limited-edition t-shirt and be entered in weekday drawings for a change to win a $150.00 grocery store or restaurant gift card.

To find a drive near you go to CBCO dot org.