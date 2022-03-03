News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News Top Stories

Lake Computer Expert Warns Of E-Mail Ransomware Attacks Going Around

ByReporter John Rogger

Mar 3, 2022 , , ,

Ransomware is making its way into the Lake Area.

According to Richard Wojcik with the Ozark Computer Clinic, several desktop and laptop computers have been brought into his facility over the past week…. all locked up under ransomware attacks due to emails.

Wojcik says these e-mails are tricky, as it looks like they’re coming from an approved source, however contained inside is a download that once you click it…. it’s game over for your computer.

He says it can show up under your own business domain, masking the document as a “scanned item” from a co-worker.

Wojcik says to always make sure you carefully read the e-mail and verify it is from a trusted sender before clicking on any downloads or links.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Local News

Eldon Woman Added to Highway Patrol’s “Missing Person Clearinghouse”

Mar 3, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News Politics State News

Crime Prevention Bill In Discussions On Missouri’s Capitol Hill

Mar 3, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Mid-Mo Ambulance District Makes Upgrades

Mar 3, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News

Eldon Woman Added to Highway Patrol’s “Missing Person Clearinghouse”

Mar 3, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News Politics State News

Crime Prevention Bill In Discussions On Missouri’s Capitol Hill

Mar 3, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Mid-Mo Ambulance District Makes Upgrades

Mar 3, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News Top Stories

New Details About Eldon Man Who Crashed Truck Into Lake Ozark City Hall

Mar 3, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com