High honors for the Lake’s main hospital.

According to Fazzi Associates, a consulting company that researches national best practices for home care agencies, Lake Regional’s Hospice program has earned an Award of Distinction for achieving patient satisfaction scores higher than 75% for 2020.

Lake Regional’s Mariah Swinker tells KRMS News that quote “To come out in the Top 25% after an objective evaluation is a true honor” and that it “takes every team member doing their part to ensure our patients receive exceptional care.”

Lake Regional Hospice serves Camden, Miller and parts of Morgan counties.

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Lake Regional Hospice has earned national recognition for achieving superior patient satisfaction scores. Fazzi Associates, a consulting company that researches national best practices for home care agencies, awarded Lake Regional Hospice an Award of Distinction for achieving patient satisfaction scores higher than 75% of other hospice programs in Fazzi’s national database in 2020.

“Fazzi works with hospice agencies across the nation, so to come out in the Top 25% after an objective evaluation is a true honor,” said Mariah Swinker, R.N., BSN, MBA-HA, director of Home Health & Hospice. “Our multidisciplinary team includes social workers, chaplains, nurses, CNAs, intake registrars and clinical documentation specialists. It takes every team member doing their part to ensure our patients receive exceptional care.”

Lake Regional Hospice provides what the majority of Americans say they want at the end of life — the chance to spend their time at home, with support for them and their family members. Lake Regional Hospice serves Camden, Miller and parts of Morgan counties. Learn more at lakeregional.com/Hospice.