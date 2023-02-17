Lake CVB Says They’re Busy This Off-Season & Summertime Looks Good

It may only be the middle of February and we may not have the tens of thousands of people visiting every weekend but don’t let that fool you…officials from around the lake area continue preparing for the upcoming season.

“A lot of people think winter at Lake of the Ozarks is a slow time, but for us? That’s our busiest time…we’re gearing up for the new season” says Heather Brown, Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Visitor Bureau Executive Director.

She says other activities from around the Midwest region and right back here in our own backyard continues to keep the CVB busy…“Between the upcoming Home Shows, the Big Pub Crawl…The Lake’s West Side also has their Pub Crawl event…Fishing Tournaments, Golf Tournaments coming….there’s just a lot happening.”

More information about the CVB and those activities can be found on the CVB’s website http://funlake.com.