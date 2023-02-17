Deer Causes Three Car Wreck In Miller County

A deer in the roadway is being blamed for a three-vehicle accident on highway-52 near Admire Road in Miller County.

It happened early Wednesday night and, according to the highway patrol, a car driven by an 18-year-old girl from Barnett hit the deer sending it through the windshield of a second car striking 61-year-old Charles Ekeanyanwu, of Jefferson City, in the face.

Ekeanyanwu’s car was then hit from behind by a third vehicle driven by a 23-year-old woman from Cole Camp.

The only one hurt was Ekeanyanwu who was treated for moderate injuries at St. Mary’s.