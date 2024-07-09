Lake CVB Says “We’re Still Open For Business” Despite TCLA Supreme Court Issue

Still open for business.

That’s according to an online message posted by the Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Visitor Bureau following the recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling that the collection of a lodging tax is unconstitutional.

CVB Executive Director Heather Brown says the office does work closely with the Tri-County Lodging Association and business districts but does so as a separate entity.

Brown also says the CVB operates on the support of its membership and sales of the CVB’s different products and looks forward to strengthening the CVB’s partnerships for the foreseeable future.