CCEA To Host “Shop With A Cop” Car Show This Weekend

The weather may not feel very Christmasy but the Camden County Employee Association is hoping that you’ll be in the giving mood for the “2nd Annual Shop With a Cop Car Show” which is on the calendar for this weekend coming up.

The event will feature cars, trucks and motorcycles in the vintage, classic and modern muscle categories, and is taking place in the Camdenton High School parking lot from 9-2 on Saturday.

There is a $25 entry fee on the day of the show with trophies being awarded to the best of the best in each of the classes.

The big winner from the event, however, will be less fortunate children and their families in the lake area with all proceeds going to the sheriff’s department’s “Shop with a Cop” program.