Lake Firefighters Battle Numerous Brush Fires Over The Past Week

Reporter Mike Anthony

Mar 7, 2022

Lake area firefighters are hoping for a bit of a break weather-wise after responding to numerous brush fires over the past week into the weekend.

The Gravois District responded to 19 different calls for brush fires with six, each, on Wednesday and Friday with most of the calls being received over just a 5-6 hour period during the afternoons.

Northwest Fire District also fought a massive brush fire that ended up rekindling due to the weather conditions.

The battle lasting late into last night resulted in over 480 acres being lost.

Today (Monday) is another a high fire danger day, with the recommendation that you refrain from any open burning.

Sunday Mar 6, 2022

Reporter Mike Anthony

