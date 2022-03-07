News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lake Area Chamber Blasts Highways and Transportation Commission, Drumming Up Support

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Mar 6, 2022 , , , ,

The Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is taking aim at the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission after being left out in the planning process for work to be done at the Interstate-70 and U.S. 54 interchange in Kingdom City.

At issue is the commission’s decision on work to be done in that area and the process used to select the work to be done.

That work, according to a correspondence from the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce to the commission, focuses mainly on the immediate “local area” and does not take into account the region as a whole including traffic to, and from, the Lake of the Ozarks.

The chamber letter further charges that the highways and transportation commission ignored any input from the lake area and declined to consider any free flowing alternatives for the project.

The chamber, apparently, is trying to drum up support for its plea to the commission to reconsider its plans.

The issue is expected to be a topic of discussion during this week’s board of aldermen meeting in Lake Ozark.

That meeting begins at 6pm in city hall.

