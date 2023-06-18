Lake of the Ozarks Voted #1 “Best Recreational Lake” and “Best Lake for Water Sports” in the Nation

Lake of the Ozarks has been named as both the “Best Recreational Lake” and the “Best Lake for Water Sports” in the nation.

The lofty rankings were released on Friday as voted on by readers of U-S-A Today and 10Best.

Lake of the Ozarks covers some 54,000 acres with 64-billion gallons of water stretching out over 1,150 miles of shoreline…more than the entire Pacific Coast of California.

In being named as the best in both categories, the lake beat out the likes of Lake Havasu, Lake Superior, Big Bear Lake and Lake Cumberland.