Two Teens Seriously Hurt in Jet Ski Collision

Two teenagers are seriously hurt when an outing on the water at Lake of the Ozarks was cut short after one of the jet skis they were riding struck the other.

The water patrol division of the highway patrol says it happened shortly before 6:30 Friday evening at the 7-mile mark of the Big Niangua in Camden County.

A 15-year-old boy from Derby, Kansas, and a 16-year-old boy from Rose Hill, Kansas, were both taken to Lake Regional.

They were both wearing life jackets at the time which the highway patrol says may have saved their lives.