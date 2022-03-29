News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lake Official’s Bill For Bare-Knuckle Fighting Pushes Forward

Mar 29, 2022 , ,
person holding persons hand

If one lake area state lawmaker gets his way, professional bare-knuckle fighting across Missouri will soon be subject to regulation.

Sponsored by the 58th district’s Willard Haley, who represents parts of Miller, Morgan and Moniteau counties, passage of his bill would put bare-knuckle fighting under the charge and supervision of the department of insurance’s division of professional registration.

The bill has been read for a second time and, most recently this month, referred to the House Economic Development Committee.

