It’s a big weekend for the Firefighters Benevolent Association of Osage Beach and the organization is hoping that the public will join in for the good cause. It’s the annual fish fry which serves as the association’s major fundraiser during the year to raise funding for a variety of causes including providing scholarships to local students, sponsoring the Midwest Children’s Burn Camp and the Firefighters Memorial Foundation, along with sponsoring the Safe Kids program at local schools. Adult eat for $10, kids under 12 for $5 and kids under 3 are free. Serving time at the Osage Beach fire station off Route-KK, on Sunday, will be from 11-5.

