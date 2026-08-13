Progress Continues On Battle Plan For LOTO Outlet Mall Redevelopment

It’s a topic of conversation being heard more and more around Osage Beach and the lake area…when will the dirt start moving for the redevelopment of the outlet mall?

And the answer is, first and foremost, the city and the development group need to agree on finer details to push the project forward which, according to Mayor Richard Ross, is about 99-percent of the way there.

“There’s a some small language around how some of the interest is calculated that we are trying to resolve over the next couple days if it hasn’t already been resolved. And so with a little bit of luck, next Monday there will be a special meeting to consider what I believe is the final plan that everybody can agree to.”

When the agreement is in place, the development will then pursue what’s being called some interim financing to deal with demolition and utility issues for the overall project.

It’s estimated that the anchor tenant, Bass Pro, will have its doors open for business sometime in March or April of 2029.

And, as of Wednesday, the city has not yet announced a special meeting to give its official approval of the redevelopment agreement.