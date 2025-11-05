Lake Ozark Approves Two Ordinances Bringing Osage Nation Casino Closer to the Lake Area

The City of Lake Ozark is halfway to approving two cooperative ordinances with the Osage Nation in their efforts to land a casino in the city limits.

The board of aldermen, Tuesday night, voted unanimously on the first readings of two separate ordinances which define the nation’s financial obligations and the city’s obligations when it comes to infrastructure and other services to be provided, such as utilities and law enforcement.

A handful or so from the well-attended meeting submitted public comments, both against and in favor, on the possible casino to be located on tribal-owned property near the intersection of the parkway and Bagnell Dam Boulevard.

Some of the opposition focused on the statewide casino issue which would’ve cleared the way for a casino at the lake failing last year at the ballot boxes, including here in the lake area, and the timing of voting at this time on the ordinances before the tribal land is even approved for federal-trust status. Administrator Harrison Fry responded to that concern at least twice saying that the ordinances now will pave the way for the development, which is really up to federal approval, to continue without delay assuming it is approved at the federal level.

First readings of the ordinances were unanimously approved with second and final readings expected, with a representative of the Osage Nation expected to be on hand, during next week’s regular meeting which is set for Wednesday, the 12th, due to the normal meeting day falling on Veterans Day.