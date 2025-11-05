Second Effort Underway to Bring Riverboat Gambling to Lake of the Ozarks

If at first you don’t succeed…

…that would appear to be the message as a second effort is underway to bring riverboat gambling to the lake area. The latest step taken with little-to-no fanfare happened during Monday’s Miller County Commission meeting.

During the meeting, with developer Andy Prewitt and Lake Ozark Community Gaming in attendance, the commission approved a resolution of support to be sent off to the state if an initiative petition being organized is successful in being placed on a future ballot and the issue approved by voters statewide.

The issue, specifically, would be for a 14th gambling boat license to be issued clearing the way for gambling along the Osage River in the lake area.

The proposed facility, if approved at the ballot boxes, will be developed by Osage Landing Development and be located along the same 60-plus acre parcel near the Osage River Bridge…the same location that had been chosen for the gaming facility before it was defeated just a year ago this past Tuesday.