Lake Ozark BOA Meeting Looking At Budget Amendments & More

Budgetary matters appear to highlight the next meeting for the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen.

One ordinance deals with a possible amendment to the 2025 operating budget while another ordinance deals with adopting the upcoming 2026 operating budget which begins on January 1st.

The board will also consider a marketing proposal with the Convention and Visitor Bureau.

The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting, Tuesday in city hall, will begin at 5:30.

The meeting will also be available live on Zoom.