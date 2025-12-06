New Study Shows What Women Should Be Looking For In Relationships With Men

If you’re a woman looking for that next boyfriend, you might want to pay close attention to a new study.

Researchers at Oakland University put heterosexual men through a battery of tests.

They found those who show a strong capacity for fluid reasoning, which involves spotting patterns and completing sequences, are less likely to insult their partners, display jealousy, or use guilt or Other controlling tactics in a relationship.

They also express greater commitment to their relationships are less likely to report difficulties in sexual function and display fewer signs of psychopathic tendencies.