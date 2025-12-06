Two Separate Overturned Vehicle Accidents in the Lake Area on Friday

The highway patrol reports two accidents that ended with overturned vehicles in the lake area on Friday.

The first happened shortly after 1:00 on highway-5 at Montana Road in Morgan County when a car driven by a 78-year-old woman from Gravois Mills hit a van driven by a 28-year-old woman from Warrensburg causing the van to overturn. The Warrensburg woman suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional.

The second accident happened shortly after 4:00 in the 14000 block of highway 54 in Macks Creek when the pickup driven by a 33-year-old man from Camdenton started sliding before hitting a culvert and overturning. The man, was also taken with moderate injuries to Lake Regional, was put on a 12 hour hold in the Camden County Jail on suspicion of DWI, driving revoked and other traffic offenses.