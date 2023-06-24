Lake Ozark BOA Meeting Set For Tuesday The 27th

It’s back to business this next Tuesday, the 27th, for the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen.

Several items for discussion appear on the published agenda including: an agreement with George Stanton for using a piece of his property for police officer shooting qualification, a budget amendment for fiscal-2023 and a request to approve a Shootout Street party in August.

A closed session to deal with legal matters also appears on the agenda.

The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting, in city hall, will begin at 6:00 next Tuesday, the 27th.