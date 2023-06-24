Sat. Jun 24th, 2023

 

Miller County Commission Set To Meet Wednesday And Friday This Week

All News Local Meetings Saturday, June 24th, 2023

What appears to be a routine week awaits the Miller County Commission.

According to the commission’s published agenda, there is no official business to be taken care of on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

A representative from Fast-Track Construction will be on hand, on Wednesday, to talk with the commissioners about bridge preservation and road stabilization.

Then on Friday, a representative from the M-U Extension Center will be on hand to update commissioners on recent projects being taken on by the extension office.

Reporter John Rogger

