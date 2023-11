The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen is being called into a special session which is set for this next Tuesday, the 21st.

According to the published agenda, the board will consider the second and final reading of an ordinance approving the sale of excess right-of-way to the Toy Box project near the intersection of HH and Bagnell Dam Boulevard.

The board will also consider possible action regarding employee health plan contributions and an agreement with U-M-B Bank.