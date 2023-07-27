Lake Ozark Considering Options That Would Cut Into Police Dispatch & Partner With Osage Beach Instead

Some city staff in Lake Ozark could soon find themselves working in Osage Beach or on the unemployment line.

The city is looking into cutting the police dispatch operations to enter into an agreement for Osage Beach to provide the services.

Such a consolidation would call for paying Osage Beach $120-thousand to provide the dispatch services with the possibility of a 5-percent service increase fee beginning in 2025.

The agreement, according to figures presented to the board of aldermen Tuesday night, is projected to save Lake Ozark about $250-thousand a year.

Current dispatch employees are being offered a severance package and will have the chance to interview for a position with Osage Beach.

A first reading on the proposed consolidation appeared on Tuesday night’s board of aldermen meeting in Lake Ozark.

The same agreement would also have to be approved by Osage Beach.