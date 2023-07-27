MO Highway Patrol Looking For Public Input On Their Performance And Operations

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is hoping that the general public will put its two-cents in when it comes to the performance of the patrol.

Superintendent Colonel Eric T. Olson says an assessor from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies will arrive on August 7th to put the patrol under a comprehensive microscope taking a look at all aspects of the patrol’s policies and management.

As part of the process, the public is encouraged to offer its input by registering comments on the patrol’s website which will be considered by the commission on accreditation and whether the patrol will be granted continued accredited status.

Accreditation is for four years and requires annual reports to be submitted by the highway patrol which has achieved the accreditation since 1992.

****Additional Details:

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announced today an assessor from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., will arrive on August 7, 2023, to examine all aspects of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services. Verification by the assessor that the Missouri State Highway Patrol meets the Commission’s stringent standards is a vital part of a voluntary process to maintain accreditation — an esteemed recognition of law enforcement professionalism and excellence.

As part of the on-site assessment, the Missouri State Highway Patrol seeks feedback regarding its services and performance. The public is invited to visit the Patrol’s website www.statepatrol.dps.mo.gov to register a comment. On the Patrol’s website, choose the Show-Me Accountability Portal to access a link located under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. icon. The link provides a comment form for feedback regarding the CALEA standards. The public may also access the CALEA comment portal via this link https://cimrs2.calea.org/98 or through the Patrol’s social media accounts.

Persons wishing to offer written comments about the ability of the Missouri State Highway Patrol to meet the standards for accreditation are requested to write to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 160, Gainsville, VA 20155.

“Our employees are true professionals who are held to high standards,” said Col. Olson. “Adhering to the CALEA standards is a way for the Missouri State Highway Patrol to be accountable to our stakeholders.”

Ms. Jessica Mealy, accreditation manager for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said the assessor, Ms. Caren Sterling, of Richmond, VA, is a law enforcement practitioner from a similar, but out-of-state, agency. The assessor will review written materials, interview individuals, and visit Patrol facilities and other locations where compliance can be witnessed.

The assessor will report back to the Commission after completing their review of the agency. The Commission will then decide whether the Missouri State Highway Patrol is to be granted continued accredited status. Accreditation is for four years, during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting continued compliance with those standards under which they were initially accredited. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been accredited since 1992.

For more information regarding the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., inquiries may be addressed to the Commission at 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 160, Gainsville, VA 20155, by telephone at (703) 352-4225, or by visiting their website at www.calea.org.