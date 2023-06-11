Lake Ozark Fire Asking For 25cent Levy Increase To Hire More Firefighters

Citing the need for additional manpower, newer equipment and station-house maintenance and renovations, the Lake Ozark Fire District is asking patrons to approve a 25-cent levy increase in August 8th.

Chief Marc Carr says the fire district currently staffs three “advanced life support” ambulances, one “A-L-S” engine and a Battalion Chief to oversee daily operations.

Other issues include the fire district’s increased call load and the numbers of new fulltime residents moving into the area leaving the district, many times, at the mercy of having to call in other districts to provide mutual aid.

The proposed 25-cent levy increase will appear on the August 8th ballot.