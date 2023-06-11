Country Concert Series On Wednesdays At The Regalia Will Benefit The Community Foundation Of The Lake

A country concert series to celebrate cancer patients, survivors and their families has been set up for every Wednesday night here in the lake area now through Labor Day weekend.

According to Jane Wright, President of the Community Foundation of the Lake, the concert series is sponsored by Total Lending Concepts and was put together with help from John Rich, of the “Big and Rich” fame and Kid Rock who picked up-and-coming artists to be featured for each show.

The shows are free to attend and will take place at the Regalia.

In addition to the music, there will also be a 50-50 raffle with the CFL as its beneficiary.

This next week’s concert, on the 14th, will feature headliner Jessie Rose.