Camdenton High School Ordered “Hold in Place” While Potential Threat is Investigated

It’s a case of better safe than sorry as the Camdenton School District implemented what they are calling a brief “hold in place” order at the high school on Tuesday.

No specific details have been released but, in a communication sent out by High School Principal Brett Thompson, it explains a “hold in place” is ordered to keep staff and students where they are and to continue business as usual so the hallways can be cleared for incidents such as medical emergencies, physical altercations and potential threats.

In the case of Tuesday’s “hold in place,” a thorough investigation was conducted and no threat was found with activities resuming as normal.

Similar incidents were also reported on Tuesday affecting the Blair Oaks School District and the Southern Boone School District on Monday and last Friday. Two students were arrested in connection to the unrelated threats in Southern Boone and the search was continuing for a suspect connected to the threat at Blair Oaks.