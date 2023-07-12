Lake Ozark Fire Says Training Will Remain Ongoing During The Summer Season

Now that the tourist season is well underway, the numbers of calls for lake area fire districts will undoubtedly spike over the next couple of months.

And during the down times between those calls, area departments will find the time to continue training for all kinds of situations.

“So we’re training out on our boats regularly for water rescue on the lake. We train on our boat out on the Osage River. Then we train, structure fires, vehicle fires, vehicle extrication, ice rescue, you know, you name it. We have to be able to do all these things.”

Lake Ozark Deputy Chief Dave Woodward says the hundreds and thousands of hours’ worth of training also extends to hazardous materials and E-M-T related calls.

The Lake Ozark District just recently completed steep embankment rescue training.