Eugene Man Injured In Bobcat Crash Which Fell Into The Lake

A 25-year-old from Eugene is seriously hurt when the bobcat he was on ended up in the water at Lake of the Ozarks.

The highway patrol says it happened early Tuesday afternoon in the area of Buckingham and Galahad drives in Camden County.

The bobcat lost power, slid down a hill and traveled across the roadway before coming to rest right side up in the lake.

Garrett Morgan suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach while the bobcat was left in its resting place in the water.

Mid-County fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene.